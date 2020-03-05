Has Moody's (MCO) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of Moody's (MCO), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Moody's is a member of our Finance group, which includes 839 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. MCO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MCO's full-year earnings has moved 2.58% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, MCO has moved about 13.55% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of -7.34%. This means that Moody's is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, MCO belongs to the Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry, which includes 32 individual stocks and currently sits at #152 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 3.61% so far this year, so MCO is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to MCO as it looks to continue its solid performance.

