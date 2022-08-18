Has Montauk Renewables (MNTK) Outpaced Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Montauk Renewables (MNTK) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Montauk Renewables is one of 254 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Montauk Renewables is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MNTK's full-year earnings has moved 5.3% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that MNTK has returned about 58.2% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have gained about 28.7% on average. This shows that Montauk Renewables is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Oils-Energy stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Gulfport Energy (GPOR). The stock has returned 34.9% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Gulfport Energy's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 9.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Montauk Renewables belongs to the Alternative Energy - Other industry, a group that includes 37 individual stocks and currently sits at #68 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 14.2% so far this year, meaning that MNTK is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Gulfport Energy belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry. This 40-stock industry is currently ranked #134. The industry has moved +41.9% year to date.

Investors interested in the Oils-Energy sector may want to keep a close eye on Montauk Renewables and Gulfport Energy as they attempt to continue their solid performance.





