Has Monster Beverage (MNST) Outpaced Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Staples space have likely heard of Monster Beverage (MNST), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.

Monster Beverage is one of 177 companies in the Consumer Staples group. The Consumer Staples group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. MNST is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MNST's full-year earnings has moved 9.24% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that MNST has returned about 28.21% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Staples group have lost about 5.05% on average. This means that Monster Beverage is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, MNST belongs to the Beverages - Soft drinks industry, which includes 15 individual stocks and currently sits at #81 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 5.14% so far this year, meaning that MNST is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

MNST will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

