Has Monster Beverage (MNST) Outpaced Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Staples space have likely heard of Monster Beverage (MNST), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of MNST and the rest of the Consumer Staples group's stocks.

Monster Beverage is one of 177 individual stocks in the Consumer Staples sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. MNST is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MNST's full-year earnings has moved 1.27% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, MNST has gained about 4.06% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Staples group have lost about 10.01% on average. As we can see, Monster Beverage is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, MNST belongs to the Beverages - Soft drinks industry, which includes 19 individual stocks and currently sits at #71 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 4.09% so far this year, meaning that MNST is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to MNST as it looks to continue its solid performance.

