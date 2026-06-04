Has Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Monolithic Power (MPWR) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Monolithic Power is one of 592 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Monolithic Power is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MPWR's full-year earnings has moved 18.4% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that MPWR has returned about 86.5% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 22.1% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Monolithic Power is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Computer and Technology sector, CTS (CTS), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 56.4%.

Over the past three months, CTS' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.8%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Monolithic Power is a member of the Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry, which includes 10 individual companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 74.1% so far this year, so MPWR is performing better in this area.

CTS, however, belongs to the Electronics - Miscellaneous Components industry. Currently, this 27-stock industry is ranked #48. The industry has moved -2.8% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on Monolithic Power and CTS as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.