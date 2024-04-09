Has MoneyLion (ML) Outpaced Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has MoneyLion Inc. (ML) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.

MoneyLion Inc. is one of 314 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. MoneyLion Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ML's full-year earnings has moved 93.3% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, ML has returned 37.1% so far this year. In comparison, Business Services companies have returned an average of 8.9%. This means that MoneyLion Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is INTERTEK GP (IKTSY). The stock is up 12% year-to-date.

In INTERTEK GP's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 2.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, MoneyLion Inc. belongs to the Financial Transaction Services industry, which includes 39 individual stocks and currently sits at #65 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 9.4% so far this year, so ML is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, INTERTEK GP belongs to the Business - Information Services industry. This 10-stock industry is currently ranked #160. The industry has moved -0.4% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to MoneyLion Inc. and INTERTEK GP as they could maintain their solid performance.

