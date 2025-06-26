Has Mondelez International (MDLZ) Outpaced Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Mondelez (MDLZ) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Mondelez is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 178 different companies and currently sits at #15 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Mondelez is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MDLZ's full-year earnings has moved 4.2% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that MDLZ has returned about 12.6% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Consumer Staples companies have returned an average of 4.1%. This means that Mondelez is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Consumer Staples stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Carlsberg AS (CABGY). The stock has returned 44.8% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Carlsberg AS' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 9.3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Mondelez is a member of the Food - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 41 individual companies and currently sits at #189 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 5.4% so far this year, so MDLZ is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Carlsberg AS falls under the Beverages - Alcohol industry. Currently, this industry has 17 stocks and is ranked #147. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +0.1%.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to Mondelez and Carlsberg AS as they could maintain their solid performance.

