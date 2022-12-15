Has Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Monarch Casino (MCRI) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Monarch Casino is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 285 different companies and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Monarch Casino is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MCRI's full-year earnings has moved 6.5% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, MCRI has returned 9.5% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have lost an average of 33%. This means that Monarch Casino is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Perdoceo Education (PRDO) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 17.3%.

Over the past three months, Perdoceo Education's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 9.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Monarch Casino belongs to the Gaming industry, which includes 41 individual stocks and currently sits at #158 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 32% this year, meaning that MCRI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Perdoceo Education, however, belongs to the Schools industry. Currently, this 18-stock industry is ranked #87. The industry has moved +1.4% so far this year.

Monarch Casino and Perdoceo Education could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (MCRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.