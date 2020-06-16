Has Molina Healthcare (MOH) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Molina Healthcare (MOH) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Molina Healthcare is one of 887 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. MOH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MOH's full-year earnings has moved 1.53% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, MOH has moved about 22.48% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of -3.64%. This shows that Molina Healthcare is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, MOH belongs to the Medical - HMOs industry, which includes 10 individual stocks and currently sits at #149 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 8.47% so far this year, so MOH is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to MOH as it looks to continue its solid performance.

