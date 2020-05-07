Has Molina Healthcare (MOH) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Molina Healthcare (MOH), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Molina Healthcare is one of 892 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. MOH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MOH's full-year earnings has moved 0.01% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, MOH has moved about 34.94% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 3.46%. As we can see, Molina Healthcare is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, MOH belongs to the Medical - HMOs industry, a group that includes 10 individual companies and currently sits at #39 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 7.18% so far this year, meaning that MOH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to MOH as it looks to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.