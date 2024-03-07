Has Modine Manufacturing (MOD) Outpaced Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Modine (MOD) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Modine is one of 111 companies in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group. The Auto-Tires-Trucks group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Modine is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MOD's full-year earnings has moved 7.3% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that MOD has returned about 49.4% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group have lost about 7% on average. This shows that Modine is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Auto-Tires-Trucks stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Allison Transmission (ALSN). The stock has returned 31.1% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Allison Transmission's current year EPS has increased 9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Modine is a member of the Automotive - Original Equipment industry, which includes 55 individual companies and currently sits at #144 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 0.5% so far this year, meaning that MOD is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Allison Transmission is also part of the same industry.

Modine and Allison Transmission could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

