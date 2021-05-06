Has Moderna (MRNA) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Moderna (MRNA) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Moderna is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1018 different companies and currently sits at #15 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. MRNA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MRNA's full-year earnings has moved 83.50% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that MRNA has returned about 55.87% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 0.67%. As we can see, Moderna is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, MRNA is a member of the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 466 individual companies and currently sits at #222 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 6.59% so far this year, so MRNA is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

MRNA will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Moderna, Inc. (MRNA): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.