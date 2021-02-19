Has Moderna (MRNA) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Moderna (MRNA) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Moderna is one of 977 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #16 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. MRNA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MRNA's full-year earnings has moved 221.78% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that MRNA has returned about 62.31% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Medical stocks have gained an average of 4.27%. As we can see, Moderna is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, MRNA is a member of the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 444 individual companies and currently sits at #199 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 8.69% so far this year, so MRNA is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to MRNA as it looks to continue its solid performance.

