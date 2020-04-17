Has Moderna (MRNA) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Moderna (MRNA), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Moderna is a member of our Medical group, which includes 894 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. MRNA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MRNA's full-year earnings has moved 6.46% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, MRNA has gained about 107.57% so far this year. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 5.70%. This shows that Moderna is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, MRNA is a member of the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 384 individual companies and currently sits at #20 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 1.93% so far this year, meaning that MRNA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track MRNA. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

