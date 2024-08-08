Has Mitie Group (MITFY) Outpaced Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Mitie Group PLC. (MITFY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Mitie Group PLC. is a member of the Business Services sector. This group includes 316 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Mitie Group PLC. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MITFY's full-year earnings has moved 3.5% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, MITFY has moved about 12.9% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of 3.7% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Mitie Group PLC. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) is another Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 33.6%.

Over the past three months, Nu Holdings Ltd.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Mitie Group PLC. belongs to the Business - Services industry, which includes 24 individual stocks and currently sits at #76 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 13.8% so far this year, so MITFY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Nu Holdings Ltd. however, belongs to the Technology Services industry. Currently, this 171-stock industry is ranked #102. The industry has moved +7.3% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Business Services sector may want to keep a close eye on Mitie Group PLC. and Nu Holdings Ltd. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

