Has Mister Car Wash (MCW) Outpaced Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Mister Car Wash (MCW) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector should help us answer this question.

Mister Car Wash is a member of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group includes 103 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Mister Car Wash is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MCW's full-year earnings has moved 1.3% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, MCW has gained about 25.4% so far this year. In comparison, Auto-Tires-Trucks companies have returned an average of -9.1%. As we can see, Mister Car Wash is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Auto-Tires-Trucks stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Douglas Dynamics (PLOW). The stock is up 26.7% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Douglas Dynamics' current year EPS has increased 9.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Mister Car Wash belongs to the Automotive - Replacement Parts industry, a group that includes 7 individual companies and currently sits at #72 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 2.5% so far this year, so MCW is performing better in this area. Douglas Dynamics is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to Mister Car Wash and Douglas Dynamics as they could maintain their solid performance.

5 Stocks Set to Double

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Mister Car Wash, Inc. (MCW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (PLOW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.