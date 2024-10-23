Has Mission Produce (AVO) Outpaced Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Mission Produce, Inc. (AVO) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Mission Produce, Inc. is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 183 different companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Mission Produce, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AVO's full-year earnings has moved 143.8% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, AVO has returned 19.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Staples group have gained about 6.9% on average. This means that Mission Produce, Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Consumer Staples stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Clorox (CLX). The stock has returned 11.6% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Clorox's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.8%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Mission Produce, Inc. is a member of the Agriculture - Operations industry, which includes 14 individual companies and currently sits at #88 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 10.4% so far this year, meaning that AVO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Clorox, however, belongs to the Soap and Cleaning Materials industry. Currently, this 7-stock industry is ranked #10. The industry has moved +19.1% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track Mission Produce, Inc. and Clorox. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

