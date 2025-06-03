Has Microvast (MVST) Outpaced Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Microvast Holdings, Inc. (MVST) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.

Microvast Holdings, Inc. is one of 271 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Microvast Holdings, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MVST's full-year earnings has moved 176% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that MVST has returned about 72.5% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have gained about 3.8% on average. As we can see, Microvast Holdings, Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Nomura Research Institute (NRILY). The stock is up 37.2% year-to-date.

For Nomura Research Institute, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 6.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Microvast Holdings, Inc. belongs to the Technology Services industry, a group that includes 130 individual stocks and currently sits at #49 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 5.3% so far this year, meaning that MVST is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Nomura Research Institute is also part of the same industry.

Microvast Holdings, Inc. and Nomura Research Institute could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (MVST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nomura Research Institute (NRILY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.