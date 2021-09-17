Has Microsoft (MSFT) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Microsoft (MSFT), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Microsoft is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 626 different companies and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. MSFT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MSFT's full-year earnings has moved 3.62% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, MSFT has moved about 37.23% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 26.09% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Microsoft is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, MSFT belongs to the Computer - Software industry, which includes 38 individual stocks and currently sits at #158 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 31.97% so far this year, so MSFT is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track MSFT. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

