Has Microsoft (MSFT) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Microsoft (MSFT), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Microsoft is one of 620 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. MSFT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MSFT's full-year earnings has moved 0.97% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, MSFT has moved about 17.78% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 14.74%. This means that Microsoft is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, MSFT belongs to the Computer - Software industry, a group that includes 37 individual stocks and currently sits at #114 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 13.94% so far this year, meaning that MSFT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track MSFT. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.