Has Microsoft (MSFT) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Microsoft (MSFT) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Microsoft is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 629 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. MSFT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MSFT's full-year earnings has moved 2.32% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that MSFT has returned about 44.80% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 27.94%. This means that Microsoft is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, MSFT belongs to the Computer - Software industry, a group that includes 46 individual stocks and currently sits at #59 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 38.63% this year, meaning that MSFT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track MSFT. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

