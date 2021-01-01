Has Micron Technology (MU) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Micron Technology (MU), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Micron Technology is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 632 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. MU is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MU's full-year earnings has moved 32.54% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that MU has returned about 39.79% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have an average of 0%. As we can see, Micron Technology is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, MU belongs to the Semiconductor Memory industry, which includes 1 individual stocks and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Industry Rank.

MU will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

