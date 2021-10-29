Has MI Homes (MHO) Outpaced Other Construction Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Construction stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. MI Homes (MHO) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Construction sector should help us answer this question.

MI Homes is a member of our Construction group, which includes 103 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. MHO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MHO's full-year earnings has moved 32.47% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, MHO has returned 30.57% so far this year. In comparison, Construction companies have returned an average of 20.83%. As we can see, MI Homes is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, MHO belongs to the Building Products - Home Builders industry, which includes 19 individual stocks and currently sits at #96 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 17.64% so far this year, meaning that MHO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Construction stocks should continue to track MHO. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

Tech IPOs With Massive Profit Potential: Last years top IPOs surged as much as 299% within the first two months. With record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs and a record-setting stock market, this year could be even more lucrative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.