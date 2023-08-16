Has MGM Resorts International (MGM) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has MGM Resorts (MGM) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

MGM Resorts is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 280 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. MGM Resorts is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MGM's full-year earnings has moved 27.3% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, MGM has moved about 31.8% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of 12.9%. This means that MGM Resorts is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Consumer Discretionary stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is On Holding (ONON). The stock has returned 73.5% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, On Holding's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, MGM Resorts belongs to the Gaming industry, a group that includes 40 individual companies and currently sits at #87 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 22.3% so far this year, so MGM is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, On Holding falls under the Leisure and Recreation Products industry. Currently, this industry has 21 stocks and is ranked #206. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +19.9%.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track MGM Resorts and On Holding. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

