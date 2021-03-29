Has Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of VIVO and the rest of the Medical group's stocks.

Meridian Bioscience is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 976 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #15. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. VIVO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for VIVO's full-year earnings has moved 39.89% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, VIVO has gained about 35.79% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have gained about 0.95% on average. This means that Meridian Bioscience is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, VIVO is a member of the Medical - Products industry, which includes 79 individual companies and currently sits at #141 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 5.65% so far this year, so VIVO is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track VIVO. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

