Has Mercer International (MERC) Outpaced Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Mercer International (MERC) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Mercer International is one of 241 individual stocks in the Basic Materials sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Mercer International is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MERC's full-year earnings has moved 69.9% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, MERC has gained about 17.7% so far this year. At the same time, Basic Materials stocks have lost an average of 3.5%. This means that Mercer International is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Nutrien (NTR) is another Basic Materials stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 12.1%.

In Nutrien's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 44% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Mercer International belongs to the Paper and Related Products industry, which includes 13 individual stocks and currently sits at #34 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 8.2% so far this year, so MERC is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Nutrien falls under the Fertilizers industry. Currently, this industry has 7 stocks and is ranked #32. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +23.1%.

Mercer International and Nutrien could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

