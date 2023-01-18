Has MercadoLibre (MELI) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is MercadoLibre (MELI) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

MercadoLibre is one of 226 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #12 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. MercadoLibre is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MELI's full-year earnings has moved 18.2% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that MELI has returned about 26.4% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have lost about 21.5% on average. This means that MercadoLibre is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Tecnoglass (TGLS) is another Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 6.7%.

The consensus estimate for Tecnoglass' current year EPS has increased 19.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, MercadoLibre belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry, a group that includes 42 individual companies and currently sits at #53 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 33.7% so far this year, so MELI is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Tecnoglass falls under the Building Products - Retail industry. Currently, this industry has 8 stocks and is ranked #164. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -17.9%.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to MercadoLibre and Tecnoglass as they could maintain their solid performance.

