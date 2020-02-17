Has Medtronic (MDT) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Medtronic (MDT) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of MDT and the rest of the Medical group's stocks.

Medtronic is one of 901 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. MDT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MDT's full-year earnings has moved 0.69% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that MDT has returned about 3.42% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of 2.27% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Medtronic is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, MDT is a member of the Medical - Products industry, which includes 85 individual companies and currently sits at #84 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 4.39% this year, meaning that MDT is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Medical sector will want to keep a close eye on MDT as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.