Has Medtronic (MDT) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Medtronic (MDT), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Medtronic is a member of our Medical group, which includes 909 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. MDT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MDT's full-year earnings has moved 0.69% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, MDT has gained about 0.38% so far this year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of -0.70%. As we can see, Medtronic is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, MDT belongs to the Medical - Products industry, which includes 86 individual stocks and currently sits at #148 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 0.28% so far this year, so MDT is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track MDT. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

