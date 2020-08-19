Has MEDIFAST INC (MED) Outpaced Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Staples space have likely heard of MEDIFAST INC (MED), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.

MEDIFAST INC is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 173 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. MED is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MED's full-year earnings has moved 29.69% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, MED has moved about 48.18% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Consumer Staples stocks have lost an average of 4.83%. As we can see, MEDIFAST INC is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, MED belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 41 individual companies and currently sits at #123 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 0.06% so far this year, so MED is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track MED. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

