Has Medical Properties Trust (MPW) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of Medical Properties Trust (MPW), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of MPW and the rest of the Finance group's stocks.

Medical Properties Trust is one of 840 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. MPW is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MPW's full-year earnings has moved 3.82% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, MPW has gained about 14.07% so far this year. At the same time, Finance stocks have gained an average of 1.43%. As we can see, Medical Properties Trust is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, MPW is a member of the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry, which includes 117 individual companies and currently sits at #160 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 8.63% so far this year, so MPW is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track MPW. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

