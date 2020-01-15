Has Medical Properties Trust (MPW) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Medical Properties Trust (MPW) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of MPW and the rest of the Finance group's stocks.

Medical Properties Trust is one of 844 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. MPW is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MPW's full-year earnings has moved 3.17% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, MPW has returned 1.85% so far this year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of 0.11%. This means that Medical Properties Trust is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, MPW belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry, which includes 118 individual stocks and currently sits at #176 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 0.47% so far this year, meaning that MPW is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track MPW. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

