Has MediaAlpha (MAX) Outpaced Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is MediaAlpha, Inc. (MAX) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.

MediaAlpha, Inc. is a member of the Business Services sector. This group includes 257 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. MediaAlpha, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MAX's full-year earnings has moved 18.3% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that MAX has returned about 14.6% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have lost about 8.7% on average. As we can see, MediaAlpha, Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Veritone, Inc. (VERI). The stock is up 50.3% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Veritone, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 12.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, MediaAlpha, Inc. is a member of the Technology Services industry, which includes 124 individual companies and currently sits at #91 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 19.6% so far this year, so MAX is slightly underperforming its industry in this area. Veritone, Inc. is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Business Services sector may want to keep a close eye on MediaAlpha, Inc. and Veritone, Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

