Has McKesson (MCK) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. McKesson (MCK) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

McKesson is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1190 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. McKesson is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MCK's full-year earnings has moved 2.6% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that MCK has returned about 31.4% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 14.9%. This means that McKesson is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (IMCR) is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 24.4%.

For Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 34.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, McKesson is a member of the Medical - Dental Supplies industry, which includes 19 individual companies and currently sits at #68 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 16.9% so far this year, meaning that MCK is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR falls under the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Currently, this industry has 558 stocks and is ranked #78. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -21.3%.

McKesson and Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

