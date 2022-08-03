Has Mazda Motor (MZDAY) Outpaced Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Mazda Motor Corporation (MZDAY) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Auto-Tires-Trucks peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Mazda Motor Corporation is a member of our Auto-Tires-Trucks group, which includes 130 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Mazda Motor Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MZDAY's full-year earnings has moved 28.1% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, MZDAY has gained about 14% so far this year. In comparison, Auto-Tires-Trucks companies have returned an average of -20.8%. This shows that Mazda Motor Corporation is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Paccar (PCAR) is another Auto-Tires-Trucks stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 2.2%.

The consensus estimate for Paccar's current year EPS has increased 9.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Mazda Motor Corporation belongs to the Automotive - Foreign industry, a group that includes 28 individual stocks and currently sits at #132 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 19% so far this year, meaning that MZDAY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Paccar falls under the Automotive - Domestic industry. Currently, this industry has 25 stocks and is ranked #68. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -21.5%.

Investors interested in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector may want to keep a close eye on Mazda Motor Corporation and Paccar as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

