Has Maxar Technologies (MAXR) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Maxar Technologies (MAXR) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Maxar Technologies is one of 614 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #11 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. MAXR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MAXR's full-year earnings has moved 41.36% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, MAXR has returned 59.16% so far this year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 23.36%. This means that Maxar Technologies is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, MAXR belongs to the Satellite and Communication industry, a group that includes 10 individual companies and currently sits at #110 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 27.04% this year, meaning that MAXR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track MAXR. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

