Has Matson (MATX) Outpaced Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Transportation stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Matson (MATX) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.

Matson is a member of our Transportation group, which includes 141 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Matson is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MATX's full-year earnings has moved 80.6% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, MATX has returned 1.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Transportation group have lost about 5.9% on average. This shows that Matson is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Transportation stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM). The stock has returned 0.9% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 84.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Matson belongs to the Transportation - Services industry, which includes 30 individual stocks and currently sits at #77 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 12.7% this year, meaning that MATX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, however, belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry. Currently, this 43-stock industry is ranked #52. The industry has moved +33.1% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to Matson and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services as they could maintain their solid performance.

