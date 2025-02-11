Has Matador Resources (MTDR) Outpaced Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Matador Resources (MTDR) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Matador Resources is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 247 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Matador Resources is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MTDR's full-year earnings has moved 11.1% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, MTDR has gained about 5.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Oils-Energy sector has returned an average of 5% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Matador Resources is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Oils-Energy stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Range Resources (RRC). The stock has returned 10.4% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Range Resources' current year EPS has increased 19.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Matador Resources belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry, which includes 34 individual stocks and currently sits at #52 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 13% so far this year, so MTDR is performing better in this area. Range Resources is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Oils-Energy sector may want to keep a close eye on Matador Resources and Range Resources as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.