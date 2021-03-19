Has Matador Resources (MTDR) Outpaced Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Oils-Energy space have likely heard of Matador Resources (MTDR), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Matador Resources is one of 251 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. MTDR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MTDR's full-year earnings has moved 121.51% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, MTDR has moved about 86.73% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of 18.02%. As we can see, Matador Resources is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, MTDR belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry, a group that includes 46 individual stocks and currently sits at #52 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 48.94% so far this year, meaning that MTDR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to MTDR as it looks to continue its solid performance.

Zacks Investment Research

