Has Mastercard (MA) Outpaced Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Business Services space have likely heard of Mastercard (MA), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Mastercard is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 189 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. MA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MA's full-year earnings has moved 0.81% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that MA has returned about 7.27% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have gained about 5.26% on average. As we can see, Mastercard is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, MA belongs to the Financial Transaction Services industry, a group that includes 25 individual stocks and currently sits at #48 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 6.63% so far this year, so MA is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Business Services stocks should continue to track MA. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

