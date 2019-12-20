Has Mastercard (MA) Outpaced Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Mastercard (MA) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Mastercard is one of 191 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. MA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MA's full-year earnings has moved 1.02% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that MA has returned about 57.72% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of 32.92% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Mastercard is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, MA belongs to the Financial Transaction Services industry, which includes 25 individual stocks and currently sits at #68 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 45.38% so far this year, so MA is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to MA as it looks to continue its solid performance.

