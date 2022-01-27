Has Marubeni Corp. (MARUY) Outpaced Other Conglomerates Stocks This Year?

The Conglomerates group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Marubeni Corp. (MARUY) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Conglomerates peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Marubeni Corp. is a member of the Conglomerates sector. This group includes 22 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Marubeni Corp. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MARUY's full-year earnings has moved 10.4% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, MARUY has moved about 3.4% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Conglomerates group have gained about 1.5% on average. This means that Marubeni Corp. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Conglomerates stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Sumitomo Corp. (SSUMY). The stock has returned 2.8% year-to-date.

In Sumitomo Corp.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 10.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Marubeni Corp. is a member of the Diversified Operations industry, which includes 22 individual companies and currently sits at #104 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 1.5% this year, meaning that MARUY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Sumitomo Corp. is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Conglomerates stocks should continue to track Marubeni Corp. and Sumitomo Corp. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

