Has Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) Outpaced Other Construction Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Construction stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Martin Marietta Materials is one of 98 companies in the Construction group. The Construction group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. MLM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MLM's full-year earnings has moved 10.45% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, MLM has moved about 23.88% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Construction group have gained about 21.66% on average. This shows that Martin Marietta Materials is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, MLM belongs to the Building Products - Concrete and Aggregates industry, a group that includes 11 individual companies and currently sits at #36 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 33.36% so far this year, so MLM is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to MLM as it looks to continue its solid performance.

