Has Marten Transport (MRTN) Outpaced Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Marten Transport, Ltd. (MRTN) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Marten Transport, Ltd. is one of 141 individual stocks in the Transportation sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Marten Transport, Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MRTN's full-year earnings has moved 6.5% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that MRTN has returned about 4% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Transportation stocks have lost an average of 9.7%. This means that Marten Transport, Ltd. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Orient Overseas International Ltd. (OROVY). The stock is up 11.1% year-to-date.

For Orient Overseas International Ltd. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 56.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Marten Transport, Ltd. is a member of the Transportation - Truck industry, which includes 13 individual companies and currently sits at #75 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 20.5% so far this year, meaning that MRTN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Orient Overseas International Ltd. however, belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry. Currently, this 43-stock industry is ranked #41. The industry has moved +30.9% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Transportation sector may want to keep a close eye on Marten Transport, Ltd. and Orient Overseas International Ltd. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

