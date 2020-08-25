Has MarketAxess Holdings (MKTX) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of MarketAxess Holdings (MKTX), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

MarketAxess Holdings is one of 890 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. MKTX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MKTX's full-year earnings has moved 6.56% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, MKTX has moved about 29.11% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Finance stocks have lost an average of 14.83%. This shows that MarketAxess Holdings is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, MKTX belongs to the Securities and Exchanges industry, a group that includes 7 individual stocks and currently sits at #216 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 5.32% so far this year, meaning that MKTX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track MKTX. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

