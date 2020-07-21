Has MarketAxess Holdings (MKTX) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of MarketAxess Holdings (MKTX), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of MKTX and the rest of the Finance group's stocks.

MarketAxess Holdings is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 894 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #12. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. MKTX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MKTX's full-year earnings has moved 14.11% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, MKTX has moved about 40.87% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of -18.09%. This means that MarketAxess Holdings is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, MKTX belongs to the Securities and Exchanges industry, a group that includes 7 individual stocks and currently sits at #178 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 0.46% so far this year, so MKTX is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to MKTX as it looks to continue its solid performance.

