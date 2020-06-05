Has MarketAxess Holdings (MKTX) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of MarketAxess Holdings (MKTX), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of MKTX and the rest of the Finance group's stocks.

MarketAxess Holdings is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 886 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #12. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. MKTX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MKTX's full-year earnings has moved 16.16% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that MKTX has returned about 31.64% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have lost about 16.60% on average. This shows that MarketAxess Holdings is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, MKTX is a member of the Securities and Exchanges industry, which includes 7 individual companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 2.21% so far this year, so MKTX is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to MKTX as it looks to continue its solid performance.

