Has MarketAxess Holdings (MKTX) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of MarketAxess Holdings (MKTX), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

MarketAxess Holdings is one of 886 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #13 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. MKTX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MKTX's full-year earnings has moved 17.29% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, MKTX has gained about 29.95% so far this year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of -25.51%. This means that MarketAxess Holdings is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, MKTX belongs to the Securities and Exchanges industry, which includes 7 individual stocks and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 2.11% this year, meaning that MKTX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to MKTX as it looks to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.