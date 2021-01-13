Has MarineMax (HZO) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of MarineMax (HZO), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

MarineMax is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 204 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. HZO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HZO's full-year earnings has moved 56.44% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, HZO has gained about 23.47% so far this year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 0.69%. This shows that MarineMax is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, HZO belongs to the Retail - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 18 individual stocks and currently sits at #32 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 10.16% so far this year, so HZO is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to HZO as it looks to continue its solid performance.

