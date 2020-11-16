Has MarineMax (HZO) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is MarineMax (HZO) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

MarineMax is one of 206 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. HZO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HZO's full-year earnings has moved 57.97% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, HZO has returned 87.54% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 36.07% on a year-to-date basis. This means that MarineMax is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, HZO belongs to the Retail - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 17 individual stocks and currently sits at #111 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 1.90% so far this year, so HZO is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to HZO as it looks to continue its solid performance.

